Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $150.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

