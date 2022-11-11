Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after purchasing an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.