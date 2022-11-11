FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.60 EPS.

FMC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.45. 835,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,411. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,312,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

