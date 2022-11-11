Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Up 15.4%

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) shot up 15.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 140,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 55,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.29.

Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Graphite Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

