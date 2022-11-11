Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Foot Locker stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $2,983,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,659,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,105,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 896,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 96,732.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 2,684.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 745,182 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,198,000 after buying an additional 718,422 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Foot Locker by 484.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 573,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 475,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $11,179,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

