Ford Motor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 390,368 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 31% compared to the typical volume of 297,368 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after purchasing an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,190 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $151,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.1 %

F traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,127,316. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

