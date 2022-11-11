FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.88.
FORM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
FormFactor Price Performance
NASDAQ FORM opened at $21.18 on Friday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
See Also
