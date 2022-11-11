Forte Capital LLC ADV Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 21.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $88.53. 41,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.42 and a 1-year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.