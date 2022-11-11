Forte Capital LLC ADV Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,016 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 69,070 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 67.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. 26,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.