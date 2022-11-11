Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $16.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,675. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

