Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $2.15 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.71. 29,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

