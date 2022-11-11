Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.04. 36,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,351. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

See Also

