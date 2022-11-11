Forte Capital LLC ADV Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 2.1% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 163.0% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,402,000 after buying an additional 962,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 1,683.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 652,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after acquiring an additional 615,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,612. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

