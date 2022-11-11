Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 35.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. 84,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

