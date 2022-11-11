Forte Capital LLC ADV Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,816 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $359.91. 77,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,180. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

