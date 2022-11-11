Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.29.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FVI remained flat at C$4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 741,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$6.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$214.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.