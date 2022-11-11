Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.73

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.73 and traded as high as C$4.31. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 807,675 shares traded.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.73.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$214.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

