Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.09. Fortune Minerals shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 292,634 shares traded.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The stock has a market cap of C$30.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

About Fortune Minerals

(Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.