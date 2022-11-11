Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,209 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.08% of Triton International worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Triton International by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.44. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.49.

Triton International Increases Dividend

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.12. Triton International had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $424.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.