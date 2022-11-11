Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 4,212 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $102.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

