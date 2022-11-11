Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

