Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 23,747 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 641.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 40.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 37.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.