Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 4,628 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,039,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NetApp Stock Up 5.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $71.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

