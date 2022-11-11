Foster & Motley Inc. Cuts Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,467.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,269.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,164.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

