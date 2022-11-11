Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $531.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $500.84 and a 200-day moving average of $478.16.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

