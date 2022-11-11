Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Shares of ETN opened at $162.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.