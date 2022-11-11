Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of PDCO opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

