Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $102.82.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.36.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

