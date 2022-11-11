Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 5.8 %

International Paper Announces Dividend

IP stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

