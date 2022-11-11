Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,169,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,587,000 after purchasing an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,995,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 5.8 %

IP stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

