Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 4.7 %

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

STLD opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.