Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,607 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,111,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.78 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

