Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,949 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

