FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
FOX Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,103. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.
FOX Company Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
