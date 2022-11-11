FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,103. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. CWM LLC increased its position in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 10.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

