Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.67 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.60. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Shares of FNV opened at $139.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

