Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading Up 4.9%

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Rating) was up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €42.88 ($42.88) and last traded at €42.41 ($42.41). Approximately 339,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.43 ($40.43).

Fraport Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.60.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

