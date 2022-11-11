Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) PT Raised to €48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €47.00 ($47.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fraport from €33.00 ($33.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fraport from €45.00 ($45.00) to €47.00 ($47.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fraport from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fraport in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

FPRUY stock remained flat at $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 414. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

