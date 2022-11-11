Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $200,452.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance
FDP traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. 185,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.
Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 46.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
About Fresh Del Monte Produce
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.
