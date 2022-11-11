Frontier Market Cap Achieves $18.05 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frontier

Frontier’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

