FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 34,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. FTC Solar has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,810.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $60,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,681,365 shares of company stock worth $5,766,683 over the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

