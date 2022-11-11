FTX Token (FTT) Trading Down 87.8% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. FTX Token has a market cap of $411.21 million and $821.08 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00018083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 87.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00557193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.57 or 0.29023297 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,025,776 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

