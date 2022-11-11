Fund Evaluation Group LLC Has $139.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.8% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $139,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196,924 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,824,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628,436 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. 15,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,935. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

