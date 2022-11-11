Fund Evaluation Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 5.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 104,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,227. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

