Fund Evaluation Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 5.7% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $44,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,390,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,099,000 after acquiring an additional 267,098 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after acquiring an additional 365,261 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,698,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,373,000 after buying an additional 84,213 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 104,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,227. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.