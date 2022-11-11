Fund Evaluation Group LLC Sells 19,199 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $769,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 371.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWV traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.25. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

