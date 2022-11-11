Fund Evaluation Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fund Evaluation Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.96. 757,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,562,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

