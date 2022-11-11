Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Shares of Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) rose 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRNWF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,500 ($28.79) to GBX 1,975 ($22.74) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($37.46) to GBX 2,852 ($32.84) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Future alerts:

Future Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.99.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.