FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issued By HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.57). The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.89.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a market cap of $83.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

