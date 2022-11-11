FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FUSN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

