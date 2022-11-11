FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.00) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.99). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 4,189.61%.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 58,537 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
Featured Articles
