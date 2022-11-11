FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Curaleaf in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CURLF opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

