FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Issued By Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday.
Koppers Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Koppers
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Koppers by 225.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,949,000 after buying an additional 72,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.99%.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.