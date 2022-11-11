FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of METC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 49.84%.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

